Alpine Electronics to Attend “Jeep Beach” in Daytona Beach

TORRANCE, CA (04.25.2017) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. will be with the sun and the waves at Jeep Beach, a popular consumer event for Jeep enthusiasts taking place in Daytona Beach, April 25-30.

Jeep Beach is presented by the volunteers of the Mid-Florida Jeep Club and is a fund-raiser for local and national charities. Various activities will be available for Jeepers throughout Daytona Beach in the days leading up to the main event, which takes place on April 28-29. The Daytona International Speedway hosts the main event which consists of vendor booths, an obstacle course, scavenger hunts, and off-site trail rides. A Jeep cruise on the sands of Daytona Beach takes place the morning of Sunday, April 30, serving as a close to the official festivities.

Alpine is returning to Jeep Beach for the second year with an 80×40 booth showcasing four Jeep Wranglers. Each Wrangler is equipped with the 9-inch X009-WRA Alpine Restyle dash system or the X109-WRA Alpine Restyle dash system with vehicle accessory control, plus an Alpine sound system and the HCE-TCAM1-WRA Wrangler rear camera system. Four PWD-CB1 Alpine ICE (In-Cooler Entertainment) coolers with built-in Bluetooth sound systems will be on hand to deliver lively tunes.

Alpine employees combined with sales reps from Dynamic Sales & Marketing and CMA Sales will be available to answer questions and give demonstrations. Collectively, the Alpine booth will be staffed with members representing 12 Southeast states, plus California, for this well-known event that attracts participants from throughout the U.S.

The Alpine Restyle Wrangler dash systems, accompanying components for the Wranglers, and the Alpine ICE will be available for purchase in the Alpine booth. Authorized Alpine retailers Ultimate Auto (ultimateauto.com) and God Speed Rides (godspeedrides.com) will handle on-site sales and installation. Both retailers will also have their own booths where they will be selling and installing Alpine products as well offering entire Wranglers outfitted with Alpine products and other custom accessories. In addition, authorized Alpine retailer Morris 4×4 Center (morris4x4center.com) will have its own exhibit to coordinate online sales for consumers who prefer to have their Alpine purchases shipped directly to their homes.

