One Dealer Will Win a Harley-Davidson as Prize of the DAS Dealer Sweepstakes

PALMYRA, PA (04.24.2017) – DAS Companies, Inc., kicked off the new year with an exciting Dealer Sweepstakes announcement. A new Harley-Davidson Iron 883 motorcycle is the coveted prize of the DAS Dealer Sweepstakes promotion that started January 5th. May 1, 2017, is the last day for dealers to enter. The Iron 883 was prominently featured in the Rockford Fosgate booth at the DAS Consumer Electronics Dealer Show at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City. The Sweepstakes is available for DAS Consumer Electronics dealers only.

“This Sweepstakes has been a very exciting promotion and there are just a few days left our dealers to enter,” stated Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager, DAS Companies, Inc. “We strive to build our partner relationships every day. The Harley 883, that was on display in the Rockford Fosgate booth at the Golden Nugget, grabbed a lot of attention. I feel this exciting promotion provided all our dealers an opportunity to stay engaged and have a chance to win a new Harley-Davidson.”

The prized Harley 883 motorcycle drawing will be held by a third party company, U.S. Sweepstakes, on May 24th, 2017.

Dealers should contact their DAS Sales Representative for details on entry into the Sweepstakes, 1-800-233-7009.

