DAS Consumer Electronics Dealer Show Showcased the Latest in Tech

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (04.22.2017) – DAS Companies, Inc., a full-service marketing and supply chain portfolio company hosted their annual Consumer Electronics Dealer Show held April 4 and 5 at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City.

Exposing 12 Volt dealers to the latest in products and marketing trends from leading consumer electronic brands, the show creates an environment that allow electronics dealers to interact with their industry counterparts and dealer community. The dealers could also view featured product innovations from DAS’s own proprietary RoadPro Family of Brands.

Dealer attendees could interact face to face with brand experts by visiting over 40 vendor booths on the show floor or several demo cars to experience the technology first hand.

From an educational perspective, seminars provided insights and demonstrations with a focus on best business practices as well as the latest in product and consumer trends.

Throughout the two-day event, visitors could participate in various giveaways, competitions and a sweepstakes to win a Harley Davidson motorcycle which will be awarded the week of May 12. There were celebrity sightings on both the show floor and at the customer appreciation event in the evening.

“Our Dealer Electronics Show is a great opportunity to strengthen business relationships and gain valuable industry knowledge over a two-day period in one location,” stated Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager, DAS Companies, Inc. “We continually strive to provide more value to our dealer partners year after year-that’s what it’s all about.”

Visit www.dasinc.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

