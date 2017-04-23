A&W Distributors to Present Key to Profit

DALLAS TX (04.24.17) – A&W Distributors will host dealers at the company’s Harry Hines facility in Dallas on Sunday, April 30th. “Key to Profit 12Volt 2017” is the theme for this year’s event.

Maher Awad, commenting for A&W, related to 12voltnews.com, “This is our first show since 2014. There have been a lot of changes in the marketplace during the past 3 years and we felt this would be a great opportunity to connect with our dealers. We will introduce our “Key to Profit” theme, and more, at the show. Dealers today need to carry lines that present profit opportunities at retail. Those dealers attending our event will see how A&W has aligned with profit oriented brands.”

At the dealer show, A&W will offer great specials, product training sessions, demo vehicles on site and all you can eat burgers and wings. Area manufacturer reps will be on hand along with direct factory staff members.

Concluding, Awad stated, “As a company A&W has been serving dealers for over 35 years. With this year’s “Key to Profit” theme we are prepared to present new ideas to our dealers and demonstrate how we can work together to grow the mobile electronics aftermarket category.”

A&W Distributors is located at 11035 Harry Hines Blvd, Suite 214, in Dallas TX. Please RSVP to 800-373-1222.

Visit awdistributors.com for more.

