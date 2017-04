Immediate Positions Open at RKST – Pontiac, MI

Posted on April 21, 2017 by Brandon Crist

RKST, Pontiac MI, www.rkst.net

Immediate positions available. Seeking retail store sales manager with proven sales history in car audio, remote car starters, alarms, & truck accessories. Social media marketing abilities a plus. Monday – Friday 8am – 6pm. Saturdays during the Christmas holidays. Salaried position with incentive bonus & benefits.

Also seeking certified installers skilled in audio, security, and remote start. Great working environment, paid vacations, & health insurance.

Send resume to bob@altronint.com to become part of an aggressive company celebrating 42 years in the car audio industry.

