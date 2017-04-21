Immediate Positions Open at RKST – Pontiac, MI

RKST, Pontiac MI, www.rkst.net

Immediate positions available. Seeking retail store sales manager with proven sales history in car audio, remote car starters, alarms, & truck accessories. Social media marketing abilities a plus. Monday – Friday 8am – 6pm. Saturdays during the Christmas holidays. Salaried position with incentive bonus & benefits.

Also seeking certified installers skilled in audio, security, and remote start. Great working environment, paid vacations, & health insurance.

Send resume to bob@altronint.com to become part of an aggressive company celebrating 42 years in the car audio industry.

