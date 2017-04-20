30th Annual AMD Show Rocked Chicagoland

CHICAGO, IL (04.21.2017) – The 30th AMD show drew area dealers, plus dealers from 5 surrounding sates, to the Midwest Conference Center on Tuesday, April 18th.

“This year’s show really hit the mark. Vendor support was very strong. Dealers attending our show took advantage of super specials, saw exciting product presentations, networked and enjoyed a delicious buffet. Our event, once again, energized the marketplace,” AMD’s George McGoldrick offered.

Overall attendance topped 350. On the event floor over 60 brands were displayed and 9 demo vehicles highlighted exhibitor brands. Demo vehicles included the Rockford Fosgate van, Alpine Jeep, Kicker pickup and Slingshots in the Sony and Kenwood booths. XK Glow lighting lit up a Triumph motorcycle. Independent and manufacturer reps were out in force with 43 on the floor-joining the 25 AMD employee on site.

“WetSounds is a new brand for AMD and they had a super product display and VP Richard Young was in the booth. The lighting category is hot and the RaceSport booth was packed. XK Glow is a new line for us and offers some unique lighting products. Sony’s XA VAX100 Apple CarPlay/Android Auto unit got a lot of play. Dealers seeing the new VOXX Power Lift Gate product saw that as a great expeditor piece with good retail upside too,” McGoldrick aded.

The new 2017 AMD catalog, totaling 84 pages, was in the hands of all dealers on the floor.

In addition to 12volt products, AMD is in the home AV business. A unique home display, set up to simulate a room in a home and outdoors, showcased indoor and outdoor products.

“For all at AMD, I want to personally thank every one of our dealers, vendors, independent reps and our employees for our largest and best dealer show in our 30 year history,” McGoldrick concluded.

Visit www.amdistributors.com for more information.

