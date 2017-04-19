Woofer Electronics Hosted Dealers at Chicago’s Copernicus Center

CHICAGO, IL (04.20.2017) – Woofer Electronics held the company’s annual dealer show at the Copernicus Center on Tuesday, April 4th. This was the first year to hold the annual show at an offsite location.

Woofer’s Sam Yoo stated to 12voltnews.com, “Our show simply outgrew our location. The Copernicus Center is a very well known venue off the Kennedy Expressway and was terrific for our dealer show. We believe this was our best show ever. Several of our reps told us it was the best distributor show that they had ever attended.”

Turnout from dealer’s stores topped 100 to see new products, meet with reps and factory staff plus take advantage of specials. Food and refreshments were on the menu too.

Continuing, Yoo offered, “Epsilon had a very hot setup with new products and Farenheit lighting. The DS18 Jeep was a draw as well as the Kicker pickup. Q-Power, Memphis and Audiopipe also had very busy booths. Audio Control is a new line for us this year and the new amplifiers grabbed attention from dealers. Dual’s new in-dash units featuring smartphone mirroring on the screen kept Jamie Walt busy in the booth.”

DS18’s Rob Ferro was on site with the company’s Jeep demo after a drive up from Florida. “We definitely put some miles on the DS18 Jeep and smiles on dealer’s faces. The Woofer show was part of the swing we made from Miami to Chicago for the Woofer show and it was super. From there is was on to NYC and Philly,” Ferro commented.

Factory staff on hand included Al Fontane-Directed, Lori Boyer-Kicker, Kent Daigle-Epsilon, John Messer and J-Rod Rodriquez-Audiopipe, Matt Bund-QPower, Jamie Walt-Dual, Shawn Spedding-Memphis Audio and Ted Henricks-Maxxsonics.

Manufacturer representatives attending the Woofer show included Ln Rubino-Comprehensive Brands, Mike Lewis-Echo Sales, Steve Block-Orion Advanced Marketing and Steve Fahlmark-Midwest Sales.

“We also had a couple dealers bring store demo vehicles to show their work to all at the show. We thank all our customers for their business and coming to spend the evening with us. A special thank you to our vendor partners for their support,” Yoo concluded.

Visit www.wooferelectronics.com for more.

