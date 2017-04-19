Scosche Draws Attention to April as National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

LAS VEGAS, NV (04.20.2017) – See the following announcement from Scosche to learn more about National Distracted Driving Month and Scosche’s safety products.

According to a recent National Safety Council (NSC) report, distracted driving is one of the top 3 causes of fatalities on the road. In conjunction with the National Safety Council’s National Distracted Driving Awareness Month initiative, Scosche encourages everyone to be a focused and safe driver and to avoid using your mobile devices while you are driving. Yes, it may seem hard at times to do, but isn’t your life and the lives of those who share the road with you worth it?

To learn more about National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, click here.

In more and more states, legislation is being passed to restrict cell phone use while driving. Currently, 14 states have implemented strict, hands-free driving laws, and similar laws are anticipated to go into effect nationwide, with varying degrees of limitation placed upon cell phone use. Many states are also implementing age-related restrictions in order to prevent young drivers from using their phones while driving.

Distracted driving is dangerous. Employing a properly positioned mobile device mount in your vehicle helps reduce (but not eliminate) distracted driving. Doesn’t it make sense to invest a small amount of money in your personal safety? We have the answer – MagicMount. Get a MagicMount now and think safety first.

The Multi-Award-Winning MagicMount – America’s #1 Mount Brand

MagicMount comes in a variety of mount types ideal for mounting a mobile device on the dash, window or vent areas of a vehicle. Available in both Original and Pro series, acquiring and properly using a MagicMount is step #1 in complying with new state laws and can lessen the likelihood of distracted driving. They start at less than $20.00. Don’t delay – get a MagicMount now. Think safety and avoid a ticket.

In the end, it’s up to each of us to avoid distracted driving and the perils it presents to motorists and pedestrians alike. We encourage you to get educated on this subject and to mount it then JustDrive.

To learn more about National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, click here.

Visit www.scosche.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

