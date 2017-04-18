Mobile Solutions Introduces Industry-First Space-Saving Sanding Solution for Fabricators

TEMPE, AZ (04.19.2017) – Mobile Solutions, creator of products and techniques for automotive aftermarket fabricators, soft-launched its latest innovation at the 2017 KnowledgeFest Spring Training show and conference in Indianapolis, Ind., earlier this month. The DustMIGHT Down Draft Insert provides space-challenged shops with a highly manageable sanding surface utilizing the shop’s existing router table and dust collection system. The company today announced the DustMIGHT is available to order.

“The number one problem we have when sanding is the creation of dust and particles that get into the air, on the floor and in all of the crevices around the workspace,” said Bryan Schmitt, Mobile Solutions founder and inventor of the DustMIGHT. “That means sanding has always been a two-part job: the actual work, and the cleanup afterwards. The DustMIGHT solves that problem, making sanding a one-step job while not taking up any more space on the work surface.”

The DustMIGHT Down Draft Insert is designed to utilize the existing router table space, eliminating the need for a dedicated sanding area. The fabricator removes the router and fits the pre-formed base of the DustMIGHT into the standard-sized opening.

The 17.5 x 23.5-inch sanding surface of the DustMIGHT features lines of descending-diameter openings that feed into a series of air channels between the underside and surface. While sanding, the suction of the dust collection system pulls debris from the sanding surface through the channels for collection. This concurrent action means fabricators don’t need to stop work to clean the work surface.

The DustMIGHT is currently available to order for $169, with shipping beginning May 22. For more information, visit mobilesolutions-usa.com/dustmight, or view it in action at http://bit.ly/caf-dustmight

