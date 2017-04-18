KnowledgeFest Spring Training Celebrates Third Year in Indy

NORTH ANDOVER, MA (04.19.2017) – Mobile Electronics has completed its KnowledgeFest Spring Training Indianapolis. Now in its third year, this KnowledgeFest event held April 9-11 at the Indiana Convention Center has grown to more than 800 attendees and 32 exhibitors. KnowledgeFest Events are educational and exhibiting events whose audience is the mobile electronics specialist, the installing dealer.

Centered on advancing knowledge and expertise, KnowledgeFest Events educate, inform and empower mobile electronics retail and technical professionals. KnowledgeFest Spring Training featured over 29 hours of educational sessions, 39 hours of manufacturer training, and 14-plus sours of exhibit time. Spring Training highlights manufacturers’ new products now shipping and kicks-off the mobile selling season.

“Our Indy event continues to grow year-over-year,” said Chris Cook, Mobile Electronics President.

“There were two drivers behind our creation of this event: First, to offer our retailer members the opportunity for training and networking; and, second, to offer our manufacturer exhibitors the opportunity to meet with their retail accounts east of the Mississippi, the mobile specialists they’re not seeing in January in Vegas. Exhibitors we spoke with onsite at space selection for our 2018 events were pleased with the traffic they received, both in their booths and their training workshops. We received strong commitments from exhibitors to come back to Indy next year and to participate in our new Spring Training Long Beach.”

In Indianapolis, Mobile Electronics announced it was adding a third KnowledgeFest event for 2018. A second Spring Training event in southern California at the Long Beach Convention Center February 23-25. “With many manufacturers’ U.S. headquarters located in southern California, the Long Beach location allows manufacturers to meet with dealers in their own backyards and train on new products,” said Cook. “And, it allows us to offer a regional, yet nationwide approach to training and exhibiting with KnowledgeFest events in Indy for the east, Dallas central and Long Beach west.”

For 2018, KnowledgeFest Spring Training returns to Indy and the Indiana Convention Center on March 16-18. The next KnowledgeFest event for 2017 takes place August 12-14 in Dallas at a new venue, the Dallas Convention Center. Now in its eighth year, the Dallas KnowledgeFest will feature more classes, a larger show floor and the finale of the Mobile Electronics Industry Awards.

Visit knowledgefest.org for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

