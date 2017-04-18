The 6th Annual Importel Expo

TORONTO, ON (04.19.17) – Importel’s 6th Annual Expo is set for Saturday and Sunday, April 22nd and 23rd, at the company’s Flint Road facility in Toronto. The expo hours are 9AM-6PM on Saturday and 9AM5PM on Sunday.

Training sessions from Importel vendors, vendor reps will be on site, prize giveaways and contests plus food and refreshments will highlight both days. Super Expo pricing will be an added bonus for dealers who attend the 6th Annual Expo.

Vendor training sessions include Fortin, CTS Tracking, CRUX, VOXX/Prestige, Sonax, iDataLink Maestro, JVC/Kenwood, Metra, Axxess, QVIA Dashcam Solutions, Cerwin Vega Marine, iDataStart and Lumens.

Dealers attending the Expo will see the new trade show booth elements that Importel debuted at the Mobile Electronics Expo in Vancouver earlier this year.

Email webmaster@importel.com for training session reservations as seating is limited.

