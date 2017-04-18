Featured

The 6th Annual Importel Expo

TORONTO, ON (04.19.17) – Importel’s 6th Annual Expo is set for Saturday and Sunday, April 22nd and 23rd, at the company’s Flint Road facility in Toronto. The expo hours are 9AM-6PM on Saturday and 9AM5PM on Sunday.

Trevor Patrick related to 12voltnews.com, “We are expecting a strong turnout for this year’s expo. Dealers from all over Ontario and Quebec. In addition we have heard from dealers from outside the province who are planning a trip to Toronto for our event.”

Training sessions from Importel vendors, vendor reps will be on site, prize giveaways and contests plus food and refreshments will highlight both days. Super Expo pricing will be an added bonus for dealers who attend the 6th Annual Expo.

Vendor training sessions include Fortin, CTS Tracking, CRUX, VOXX/Prestige, Sonax, iDataLink Maestro, JVC/Kenwood, Metra, Axxess, QVIA Dashcam Solutions, Cerwin Vega Marine, iDataStart and Lumens.

Dealers attending the Expo will see the new trade show booth elements that Importel debuted at the Mobile Electronics Expo in Vancouver earlier this year.

Email webmaster@importel.com for training session reservations as seating is limited.

