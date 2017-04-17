742 Marketing Invites You to “Seven Summer Days” Event on the Beach

Industry News

LOS ANGELES, CA (04.18.2017) – Take a look at the following invitation from 742 Marketing:

The begining of our Socal Summer Series starts this weekend. A Car Meet, Show, and Beach Party.

Open to anybody and everybody in the Dockweiler State Beach (Tower 52)
Pay to Park $12
To enter Car Show $5
FREE to park and Meet
Open to the public

Bring your coolers, bring your beach attire and gear, bring your grills and bring your family out for a day at the beach with the best automotive enthusiast group around.

Hosted by:
742 Marketing + SoCal Supra + Team Revo + Mini Machines
Sponsors/Supporters:
5th Nation + Fujinami Photography + Automobile Uploads +
Maxxis Tires + Street Legal Products + Rclothing + Racewars USA.

Click here to visit the Facebook event page.

Visit 742marketing.com for more.

