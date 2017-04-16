Kicker Hosted Dealer Trainings at the Acoustic Edge in Houston

HOUSTON, TX (04.17.16) – On Monday and Tuesday evenings, April 10th and 11th, Kicker hosted 12volt dealers from the area for two in depth sessions highlighting in-vehicle tuning.

David Lee Marketing’s David Toliver set up the sessions at the Acoustic Edge training facility in Houston in conjunction with facility owner Roger Hill. Kicker’s training guru Ernie Ficklin traveled from Kicker HQ in Stillwater OK to conduct the sessions. DLM’s Kelly Lee was also in the house.

With an eye to the future, the sessions focused on preparing dealers to maximize the possibilities of today’s hi-tech Kicker DSP technology to create the best possible in-vehicle listening experience. Utilizing the world-class Acoustic Edge training facility, with Audio Control’s RTA, resulted in a valuable learning experience for the 35 attendees.

Ficklin related, “We did in-depth 1.5 hour trainings on time alignment and EQ both nights. In teaching the tricks of tuning we showed audience members how to ‘Attack the peaks first and come back to the valleys.’ It was great to work with a passionate bunch of guys from the area and to share some techniques to tune a vehicle to bring out the best from Kicker products.”

The Acoustic Edge facility was designed to accommodate many types of events. An event like the Kicker tuning training is an example of how the facility can be used to augment the regular class schedules.

“I was very happy that Acoustic Edge hosted us in their facility. The school prepares a great number of men and women for the increasing challenge of professional installation,” Ficklin concluded.

NOTE: Roger Hill has owned the Acoustic Edge in Houston since 2002. The school prepares techs for 12volt and home installations to be successful in the field of custom installation. An ongoing schedule of in-depth and highly technical classes relating to various aspects of 12volt and home installation is offered by Acoustic Edge in Houston. Find out more about their programs at www.acousticedge.com

