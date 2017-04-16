JL AUDIO Launches Value-Driven Coaxial and Component Speaker Systems for OEM Replacement

MIRAMAR, FL (04.17.2017) – JL Audio, an innovator in high-end audio solutions, launches a new series of coaxial and component speaker systems designed for installation into OEM (factory) speaker locations. The new C1 line of speakers covers all the key sizes with less models and is packed with features typically found at much higher price points.

Careful consideration was taken during the development of the C1 line of speakers to ensure fitment in a wide range of today’s top selling models of cars, trucks, and SUVs. Frontal tweeter protrusion, mounting depth, and mounting diameter were all analyzed for maximum installation flexibility. Additional adaptor rings (model specific) are included for bottom-mount applications and for compatibility with unique OEM speaker frame designs (GM, Honda, etc.) as well as oversized 6.75-inch openings. Combine the attention to fitment with features like aluminum dome tweeters, oversized voice coils, and integrated lead wires; the result is unsurpassed value and performance.

“This year we set out to solidify JL Audio as a full-range speaker company. The introduction of C1 anchors our offering in the category and provides the first time buyer a taste of amazing sound from the factory speaker location,” said Manville Smith, VP of Marketing.

MSRP USD: $49.99 – $159.99

Availability: April, 2017

Additional mobile product introductions for 2017 include ultra-premium C7 component drivers, additional amplifier models in the JX series, new Stealthbox subwoofer system models, and additions to the ECS connection products.

Visit jlaudio.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

