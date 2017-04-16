America’s Automotive Trust Springs into Signature Event Season with Third Annual ‘Drive the Blues Away’

TACOMA, WA (04.17.2017) – America’s Automotive Trust (AAT) is kicking off its 2017 Signature Events lineup at America’s Car Museum (ACM) by holding the third annual “Drive the Blues Away” on April 21. Guests at the event will be able to sample eats from Café Pacific and refreshments from local breweries, distilleries and wineries while taking in live performances from Highway 9, Roemen and the Whereabouts, and Nite Wave.

AAT’s Signature Events are designed to attract automotive enthusiasts, history buffs, music lovers and more to celebrate our nation’s motoring heritage. They provide funding for AAT member organizations including America’s Car Museum, the RPM Foundation, Club Auto and the Concours Club, which strive to secure a vibrant future for the collector car pastime through enthusiast events, trade education programs, and international driving tours.

“Any good performance needs an opening act and for America’s Automotive Trust, that’s our annual Drive the Blues Away event,” said AAT President and CEO David Madeira. “It’s a great way to drive away the winter weather blues and set the stage for the great lineup of Signature Events we have planned for the year.”

ACM will also be rotating a new assortment of vintage American convertibles into its Summer Drive Series in the Route 66 gallery. The rotating exhibit pays tribute to the golden age of American motoring and will feature popular convertibles from the ’50s and ’60s, including the Ford Thunderbird, Chevy Bel Air and Pontiac Firebird.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend a day – live music, great food, cold beverages and, of course, classic cars,” added Madeira. “Along with the opening of the convertibles display, we hope that this event encourages hobbyists and collectors to take their vehicles out of winter storage and back onto the roads – where they belong.”

Drive the Blues Away general admission tickets are available for $40 and VIP tickets are $65. To purchase tickets or to get more information, visit americascarmuseum.org/drivethebluesaway

Visit americasautomotivetrust.org for more.

