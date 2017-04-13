SSR Distributors Hosted Dealer Open House in Houston

HOUSTON TX (04.14.17) – SSR Distributors hosted a Dealer Open House at the company’s Hartsdale Road facility in Houston on Sunday, April 9th. Revenue and product opportunities were highlighted on the agenda. The show concentrated on marine and power sports categories for the upcoming summer season. Raffles and product training sessions added to the activities at the Open House.

SSR’s Amir Dhanani related, “The event went really well. Our dealer turnout was excellent and products were flying off the warehouse shelves. We gave away almost $4,000 worth of merchandise in our raffles. Dealers told us the training sessions were very informative.”

Over 60 dealers were represented with some traveling from Mississippi and Louisiana. Vendors and staff on site included AAMP with Jim Wehling and Kevin Allen, HiFonics-Tommy McClure, Metra-Jon Brothers and Barry Bellar, AudioControl-Brian Tolley, Pioneer-Sal Leon, Massive Audio-Craig Bremner, BOYO-Jonathon Lee, Bazooka-Jon Jordan, Kicker-Brad Ganz and David Toliver (DLM), JVC-Hazim Jainoor-Kelly Lee (DLM) and Hector Mena-Rockford Fosgate. Dave Gill-SMS-was on site representing Bazooka, BOYO and Massive Audio.

Bazooka’s Jon Jordan was on site at the SSR event and showed the company’s latest marine product. Jordan commented, “Our new party boat sound bars definitely grabbed a lot of attention from dealers at the show. It’s the marine season. Our dealers will definitely make a lot of their customers happy as they rock on the water with our new Bazooka party sound bars.”

Concluding, Dhanani stated, “The show was a success thanks to all of the vendors and SSR customers that participated in our first spring open house. We are already planning another event in the fall.”

For more info please see ssrdistributors.com

Product training sessions were presented by Kicker, Metra, Rockford Fosgate and AAMP.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

