Shiflet & Dickson Adds Jeff Daniels to the Sales Team

GASTONIA, NC (04.14.2017) – Jeff Daniels had joined the Shiflet & Dickson sales team and will be covering the North and South Carolina states for the company.

David Holland, for Shiflet & Dickson, stated, “We are very pleased Jeff has joined our sales team. He has a tremendous amount of sales experience and extensive product knowledge across the 12volt and home A/V industries. We look forward to Jeff helping our dealers grow their businesses across the board.”

Visit shifletdickson.com for more.

