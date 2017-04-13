SEMA Virtual Career Fair Will Make It Easier For Job Seekers and Employers to Meet

DIAMOND BAR, CA (04.14.2017) – Filling a job opening and finding a job in the $39 billion automotive specialty equipment market is about to get easier with the introduction of the SEMA Virtual Career Fair, taking place June 1, 2017, from noon to 5 pm EST.

Following SEMA Career Day, held during the 2016 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, organizers are expanding the program and making it “virtual” so that participants can join in conveniently and easily from anywhere in the world.

“We’re excited to bring the SEMA Virtual Career Fair to the automotive aftermarket industry,” said SEMA Education Senior Director Zane Clark. “Using this online platform makes it easy for companies looking to hire to meet with job candidates without worrying about transportation and overhead costs normally associated with on-site events.”

The SEMA Virtual Career Fair will enable employers to interact with job seekers in a private chat room with the option to conduct video interviews. Employers get to meet qualified job candidates from all over the world and receive unlimited access to all registered candidates’ information, including electronic résumés.

“Virtual recruitment events are gaining prominence and becoming the preferred college recruitment tool because of their low cost to participants and ease of use,” said SEMA Manager of Career Services Amelia Zwecher. “It allows job seekers to connect with many companies from a remote location and at a dedicated time.”

The SEMA Virtual Career Fair is the next step in SEMA’s Career Paths initiative and its efforts to help further develop the talent pipeline for the automotive aftermarket industry. The online job recruitment fair was created after SEMA Career Day at the 2016 SEMA Show was well-received by those who participated.

“The SEMA Show Career Day was an easy way to introduce our company to future graduates who have experience and interests that are in good alignment with our industry’s needs,” said K&N Engineering Vice President Tim Martin.

Early registration for the SEMA Virtual Career Fair ends April 28 and is $75 per employer (a $50 savings). For more information or to register, visit www.sema.org/virtualcareerfair or contact Amelia Zwecher, ameliaz@sema.org

