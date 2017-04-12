Visionary Hifonics Founder Helmut Stieglitz Has Passed Away

Word was received from Germany this week that Helmut Richard Leo Stieglitz, founder of the iconic Hifonics car audio brand, has passed away. See the following message from Maxxsonics USA regarding the news of Stieglitz’s passing:

LIBERTYVILLE, IL (04.13.2017) – Maxxsonics USA is saddened by the passing of Helmut Richard Leo Stieglitz the visionary founder of Hifonics.

Stieglitz never could have known that his vision of car audio amplifiers that were higher power, superior build quality and noticeably better sounding would still be inspiring enthusiasts, installers and retailers more than 35 years later.

From a small 10’ x 10’ booth at the 1980 Consumer Electronics Show (Pictured on the left) in Las Vegas, Stieglitz and the Hifonics team launched a product, a brand and a lifestyle with their first amplifier called Series I, that were built in South Africa. By 1982 manufacturing had been moved to the USA when the brand really began its meteoric rise to fame.

Stieglitz passed away last week knowing that he did just that – launched a lifestyle and we are all thankful for his vision which became POWER FROM THE GODS.

Maxxsonics USA purchased the Hifonics brand in 2001. Alden Stiefel, President and CEO of Maxxsonics said, “Helmut was a very smart, friendly and warm person. He often called me to check up on his brand. He loved the Hifonics brand and the people who had come to be passionate about the music it produced.”

Stieglitz and his Hifonics engineering team identified the need for truly well-built sound quality amplifiers that could deliver high power. In fact, they delivered more power than any mobile audio amplifier line being produced in the early 1980’s.

This passion for exceeding expectations was only befitting a brand that identified its products with the mythological gods – The Colossus launched by Stieglitz is, to this day the most recognizable family of amplifiers available in car audio, and still available today from Hifonics, manufactured by Maxxsonics USA.

Stiefel concluded, “Helmut will be missed. His vision and marketing acumen still drives the strategy of Hifonics today.”

To see the 35th Anniversary story of Hifonics on the brand website, click here. Visit www.maxxsonics.com for more.

