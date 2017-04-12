Resonance Live Tour Hits the Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX (04.13.2017) – Resonance Auto Craft and the Resonance Live Program have launched the Resonance Live Tour – A series of comprehensive educational seminars presented by Mobile Electronics Magazine’s 2015 Trusted Tech of the Year, Bryan Piper.

Each 2-day seminar will be hosted by various specialist facilities around the country and will encompass an initial understanding of amplifier integration and setup aling with novice fabrication techniques that include enclosure design and panel layout. The Resonance Live Tour is designed as a “stepping stone” to more advanced training facilities for new professionals and enthusiasts.

Piper commented, “I feel there is a lack of training offered that targets early professionals. We developed this syllabus to really cater to these technicians to help get them on the right track as they progress and grow as 12volt specialists.”

The cost per student is $250 per class – This will cover the 2-day course, all class material, and lunch for each day. There are currently two seminars that are booking students and more will be added soon. The first class will be held April 22 – 23 at Absolute Electronix in Rockville, MD. Then, on May 20 – 21 at The Car Audio Shop in the St. Louis suburb of High Ridge, MO.

Visit live.resonanceautocraft.com for more info. To register or ask questions, email bpiper@resonanceautocraft.com

If you are interested in hosting a seminar at your facility, contact Bryan at the email above or call 361-271-3714.

