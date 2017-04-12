AudioControl Appoints CMA Sales as Independent Sales Rep for Mobile Audio Products in Southeast Region

SEATTLE, WA (04.13.2017) – AudioControl has appointed CMA Sales as their independent sales representation for mobile audio products in the southeast region. CMA president Mark Barber and his team will be covering Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia as well as both North and South Carolina on behalf of AudioControl. CMA Sales is based in Marietta, GA.

Barber, who took over CMA Sales in 2011, is excited about the prospects of working with AudioControl. “This is a brand with a tremendous history, a leader in the 12-volt category known for quality and innovation,” said Barber. “The 12-volt shops in my region are embracing opportunities to integrate with and improve the sound of OEM audio systems in today’s vehicles, and AudioControl provides a premium solution to make that happen. This line is incredibly valuable—a necessity for aftermarket car audio dealers. From their legendary crossovers and EQs to the newest DSP-enabled processors and amplifiers with patented AccuBASS technology, AudioControl is a best-in-class brand and proudly made in USA! Everyone at CMA Sales is excited to become part of the AudioControl family.”

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to work with CMA Sales in the Southeast region and anticipate working with top 12-volt retailers and installers through the territory,” said Chris Bennett, National Sales Director, Mobile Audio for AudioControl. “We are confident that our product lineup will enable dealers to be creative in their system designs, turn the challenges of OEM interface into sales opportunities and differentiate themselves from competitors by delivering the finest sounding cars tailored to the preferences of each client.”

