Support for Autism Awareness Month from 12Volt Industry Members

TIMONIUM, MD (04.12.17) – April is National Autism Month. On Saturday, April 8th, in a ShopRite store parking lot in Timonium the Baker family worked with others to show their support to raise overall awareness to find a cure for Autism. Blazin’ Audio, Opus Marketing and Kicker played a role in helping the Baker family further their mission to support National Autism Month.

Dave Shocky, owner of Blazin Audio in Greencastle PA, stated, “We have worked with Steven Baker on a number of occasions. When he mentioned his family’s mission to support National Autism Month were on board to help. Their Ford Focus car was outfitted with Kicker gear and featured an ultra custom sub enclosure shaped like the Autism puzzle symbol. Custom fabric carrying that theme too. The curved shape of the enclosure led to the use of a square Kicker L7 woofer to fit in the Autism puzzle shape”

Opus Marketing is the area Kicker rep that lent support to the project. Firm principal Jamie White was on site and stated, “The Baker family actually lives a couple hours way and knew of the event. Blazin’ Audio worked on the project and the installation really stood out …and the system rocked.”

Continuing, White offered, “Through my wife, who teaches at an area school, I heard about this Autism Awareness Month event. I took the Opus Jeep, loaded with Kicker, DEI and BrandMotion gear and set up a Kicker tent in the ShopRite parking lot. It turned out to be a rather large event that the ShopRite store was really supporting. In all I think a couple grand was raised.”

For more info, visit autism-society.org, blazinautoonline.biz, opusmarketinggroup.com, and kicker.com

