SiriusXM Back to Basics

NEW YORK, NY (04.12.17) – With all the exciting programing and special events it can be easy to forget the basics, offers, special products and packages. SiriusXM has created a Back to Basics 1-Pager to drive home “Why Choose SiriusXM.”

Coast-to-Coast coverage is a hallmark of SiriusXM-no need for a SiriusXM subscriber to seek/scan again. In addition, there are SiriusXM applications for virtually any vehicle. The ComanderTouch – designed for custom installation, Dock & Play units and the SXV300 tuner provide product selection for virtually any vehicle on the road. Content streaming experience is easy, fast and loaded with cool features.

In addition, the Back to Basics 1-Pager lists all the most popular SiriusXM package plans. (Right click to Save the full PDF)

Visit www.siriusxm.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

