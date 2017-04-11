Great Technical Service Representative Opportunity in San Diego, CA

This is a full time Technical Services Representative position that I have available with a world-renowned consumer electronics company. You will answer customer questions via email, phone, and chat regarding the installation of mobile electronics equipment such as remote start, security, and interface.

What to look forward to:

A competitive base salary and a comprehensive benefits package

Working for a reputable brand

The opportunity to work for a stable and growing company

Working for a company who has newly released products and technology

Please let me know if you or anyone in your network might be interested in discussing this opportunity further.

If interested, contact Aaron Shiber-Knowles at aaron@cypresshcm.com

