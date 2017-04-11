50th Anniversary CES Breaks Records in Both Stats and Innovation

ARLINGTON, VA (04.12.2017) – CES 2017 set record-breaking numbers in exhibit space, attendance, startup companies and more according to a pre-audit report released today by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), owner and producer of CES.

The pre-audit also reveals a record international presence at the 2017 show with more than 60,000 attendees from outside the U.S. representing 158 countries, regions and territories. CES 2017 hosted 4,015 exhibiting companies showcasing the latest in innovations and technologies across 2.6 million net square feet of exhibit space.

Some of the hottest trends coming from the show floor this year included smart home, computers/tablets, vehicles, 5G, sports, wearables and digital health.

The CES audit is conducted by Vault Consulting, LLC, certified by the Exhibition and Event Industry Audit Commission (EEIAC) to perform audits. The CES audit will provide absolute verification of exhibition records, including direct on-site observation, examination of registration systems and testing of attendee records. The audit complies with the industry standards for audits adopted by both the EEIAC and the International Association of Exhibition and Events (IAEE). CES is also certified by UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry.

Highlights of the pre-audit can be found on CES.tech. Final, audited CES 2017 numbers will be available in the coming months.

CES 2018 will run January 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV. Visit CES.tech for up-to-date information and to be notified when registration opens.

