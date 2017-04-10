Specialty Marketing Sets Sony Product Training Schedule

MECHANICSVILLE, VA (04.11.17) – Specialty Marketing has announced a series of Sony product trainings located in 6 cities throughout the distributor’s territory.

Specialty’s Lance Diehr stated, “The Sony product sessions are designed to provide our dealers with the information they need to maximize sales of the exciting 2017 Sony product lineup. The Sony XA VAX100, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is exceptionally hot in the marketplace. The powerful MEX100BT is also driving sales volume. Dealers will be able to learn about all the features and see many units on display.”

Sony’s Kris Bulla will conduct the sessions. Product specials and raffle items will add to the value of dealers attending a training session.

Dinner will be provided at each session.

Contact Specialty to reserve your spot. Call Randy Lockemy 804-651-7160 to RSVP.

