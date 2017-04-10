P&E Team at Spring KnowledgeFest – Day 2

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (4.11.17) – Callan Stern and David Dunn, P&E Distributors’ team members wrapped another exciting day at the Spring KnowledgeFest on Monday, April 10th. Throughout the day the duo attended product sessions and training sessions along with spending time on the show floor at the Indiana Convention Center. Both Stern and Dunn are extremely positive about their trip to the 2017 Spring KnowledgeFest.

Callan Stern commented, “This has been a great experience! I learned selling tools I will implement in Del Ellis’s sales course and was brought up to speed on new pieces that Alpine is coming out with at their booth.”

David Dunn commented, “Del Ellis said ‘The best investment that you can make is investing in your self.’ That’s what this show is all about. From the the diverse industry workshop classes of management training and sales skills to product integration and system design to list a few. Also packed with top industry manufacturers with in-depth product training. I as a rookie in the 12 volt industry gained a lot useful knowledge that i can take back and apply to be more successful at helping my customers grow and be more profitable.”

Stay tuned for more KnowledgeFest coverage.

Visit pedistributors.com and knowledgefest.org for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

