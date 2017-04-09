P&E Distributors Team at Spring KnowledgeFest

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (04.10.17) The members of the Nashville TN based P&E Distributors traveled to the Spring KnowledgeFest in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 8th. Callan Stern and David Dunn motored up I-65 for the 265 mile drive to Indy. Brad Arnold, who works out of the P&E Marietta GA location, was delayed in the massive Delta Airlines flight cancelation and delay saga that played out over the weekend. Ultimately his trip to Indy was called off.

Josh Eatherly, P&E VP, stated to 12voltnews.com, “We feel it is so important that our staff be as informed as possible with every facet of the 12volt industry. The Spring KnowledgeFest presented a perfect opportunity for our staff members to see a wide selection of 12volt brands on the event floor plus attend product and marketing sessions. A chance to meet with our vendor partners and network with a broad range of industry members is an added bonus for their time in Indy.”

During the day on Sunday the P&E crew attended a number of product and marketing sessions in addition to sending time on the event floor after the exhibit hall opened on Sunday afternoon.

A Sunday afternoon highlight for Dunn was a chance to test his iPhone in the JVC booth with the red hot JVCKWV830BT Apple Car Play multimedia receiver… which is Android Auto also.

Callan Stern spent time in many booths including the SAVV booth. SAVV, and the aforementioned JVC brand, are both brands that P&E distributes in their territory. “Spending one-on-one time with Daniel in the SAVV booth was very well spent. I picked up a couple pointers that will help our dealers,” Stern observed.

“We just finished The Show 2017 for P&E dealers a couple weeks ago. Sending our crew to the Spring KnowledgeFest definitely positions our sales staff to added terrific value for our dealers throughout the upcoming months,” Eatherly added.

Watch for more as the P&E crew spends time at the Spring KnowledgeFest.

Visit pedistributors.com and knowledgefest.org for more.

Contributions from Josh Eatherly.

