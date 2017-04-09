K40 Electronics to Offer Profit-Making Sales & Installation Training at KnowledgeFest

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (04.10.17) – K40 Electronics is offering two training sessions to mobile electronics professionals on how to increase K40 radar/laser system sales and profits during Mobile Electronics’ KnowledgeFest Spring Training event being held April 9-11, 2017, at the Indiana Convention Center.

Presented in conjunction with Jason Kranitz, owner of Kingpin Car & Marine Audio, the two K40 training sessions are:

Monday, April 10, 2017 – 5:45pm – 6:45pm – Hall D Lobby

Custom Installation Focus: Stand out from the crowd while boosting your bottom line! Get hands-on experience performing two installation techniques that offer a unique touch and additional labor dollars.

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 – 9:00am – 10:00am – Room 110

The What, Why, and Who of Radar/Laser: In this fun and interactive session, you’ll learn how to engage every customer with “one simple question,” why the product category makes sense for your business, and how K40’s modular product line offers you the flexibility to design and quote systems to meet price points while still earning up to 60% profit plus labor.

In addition to providing training sessions, K40 is exhibiting its full product line and meeting with dealers in exhibit hall booth #422.

“We visited dealers from coast to coast in the past year and saw the positive impact our hands-on sales and installation training had on their businesses,” said Rachel Clark, National Sales Director for K40. “In the true spirit of ‘KFest’, we’re looking forward to sharing our knowledge with attending industry professionals as well as learning from their experiences. We believe when everyone learns, everyone grows.”

