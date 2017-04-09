Industry News

Addictive Audio Launches New Website

Check out addictiveaudioinc.com

Addictive Audio offers a number of POP items to highlight the brand message in a dealer’s showrooms. This display, at Custom Audio in Erie, PA features POP items and products on slat wall. Custom Audio’s Nick Portonova (R) and Brian Hawkins playfully spar over the color of the Heise Lighting to draw attention to the Addictive Audio setup.

FRESNO, CA (04.10.2017) – Addictive Audio has announced the launch of a brand new website at www.AddictiveAudioInc.com

“It has been 17 years since our first site was designed and we have definitely outgrown it. We appreciate everyone’s support over the years and look forward to continued growth in the years to come!”

-Addictive Audio Sales Team

