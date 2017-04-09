Addictive Audio Launches New Website

FRESNO, CA (04.10.2017) – Addictive Audio has announced the launch of a brand new website at www.AddictiveAudioInc.com

“It has been 17 years since our first site was designed and we have definitely outgrown it. We appreciate everyone’s support over the years and look forward to continued growth in the years to come!” -Addictive Audio Sales Team

Stay up to date on new products, release dates, events, pictures, news and more by following Addictive Audio on social media: facebook.com/AddictiveAudioInc and instagram.com/AddictiveAudioInc

