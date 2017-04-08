SHREVEPORT LA (04.08.2017) – The 12volt Chevy is back in action as the 12volt Chevy Studio.

The 2002 Chevrolet Impala was purchased new in the spring of 2002. For approximately 10 years the car, with a Louisiana license plate 12VOLT, traveled the highways of many states across the U.S. When the 12volt Chevy was parked in 2011 the odometer totaled over 160,000 miles. After being parked behind the building for over 6 years it’s time to get the 12volt Chevy back into service. The new life is the 12volt Chevy studio.

“Our industry has seen so many changes in the past few years. Smartphones and mobile devices are in people’s hands virtually every waking minute. Digital media, featuring exciting content, is king today. The 12volt Chevy Studio, added to the 12volt Central Studio lineup of studios, gives us another platform to deliver timely content to members of the 12volt industry across the U.S. and around the world. We have several concepts planned that will hit the digital airwaves very soon. In addition to B2B, there are several B2C initiatives in the works to connect 12volt retailers with social media followers and consumers.”

As an industry we concentrate almost totally to speaking through industry channels: manufacturer to rep, rep to distributor and dealer, and distributor to dealer. What about the consumer?

Look for much more to come the 12volt Central Studios and the new 12volt Chevy Studio.

For more see 12voltnews.com.

