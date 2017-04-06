SoundStream Product Lineup Expands into 2017

MONTEBELLO, CA (04.07.2017) – The 2017 SoundStream lineup continues to arrive at dealer showrooms. Several products are already shipping and many more are due to ship by the end of this month.

“We are excited for our 2017 product lineup to hit dealer showrooms,” said Paul Goldberg, Epsilon vice-president sales and marketing. “We believe that this is our strongest product offering yet.”

The following SoundStream products are due to ship by the end of this month.

Source Units:

Dual-Screen Source Unit – VRN-DD7HB This patent-pending unit has dual display screens, allowing for the top screen to be used for GPS while the lower screen can be used for other functions such as an AM/FM receiver.

SoundStream Marine Line:

Marine Line Coaxial Speakers – MCS.65 and MCS.80 and MCS-10 – Marine Line Speakers are available in both black and white in 6.5”, 8” and 10” versions.

Marine Line Subwoofers – MSW.102/104 – The SoundStream Marine Line Subwoofers are also available in gloss white and black and feature 600w MAX Power, 300w RMS Power and 4.50” mounting depth.

Amplifiers:

Tarantula Nano Amplifiers – TN4-1200D, TN1-2000D, TN1-3000D – New for 2017 are the Tarantula NANO amplifiers. This series is available in 1200W, 2000W and 3000W Max Power.

New additions to the Stealth Amplifier Series – ST11000D, ST2.1000D, ST3.1000D and ST4.1200D – New for 2017 the stealth family welcomes a 550w 2-channel, 500w 3-channel, 600w 4-channel and a 500w mono-block.

Subwoofers:

New additions to the Tarantula Series Subwoofers – T5.102, T5.104, T5.124 and T5.154 – These new Tarantula series subwoofers range from 1800w – 2600w MAX power and 900-1300w RMS power. Mounting depth ranges from 6.25 – 9.25”.

Reference Series Subwoofers – R.122 and R.124 – These next generation Reference Series subwoofers are a worthy successor to the Reference heritage and name. These subwoofers have been redesigned to reflect a more streamlined, classic design.

Visit soundstream.com and epsilonelectronicsinc.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

