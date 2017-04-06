AudioControl Introduces the DM-608 DSP Matrix Processor for Automotive Sound Systems

SEATTLE, WA (04.07.2017) – AudioControl has introduced the DM-608 DSP matrix processor for automotive sound systems. The DM-608 gives installers a versatile processor with both high and low-level inputs for use in OEM interface applications as well as with an aftermarket head unit. The 6-input/8-output configuration along with a revolutionary user interface makes the DM-608 an intuitive and effective path to optimizing system performance and delivering the finest automotive sound to consumers.

Using the DM-608, dealers can optimize the performance of any audio system, regardless of whether they are using a factory or aftermarket source. Key features include a vast array of analog and digital inputs and up to 8-channels of output. The easy-to-navigate smart user interface gives installers the power of AudioControl DSP processing through a flexible, highly intuitive PC interface packed full of features. Configure signal summing, 30-bands of equalization, signal time-alignment, input delay and phase correction, plus proprietary AudioControl innovations such as AccuBASS, GTO Signal Sense, and MILC as well as integrated input and output RTA’s. The digital audio input on the DM-608 will allow hi-res streaming directly into the DSP, while an option port is included to be used for future inputs, controllers and interface solutions.

Available now, the AudioControl DM-608 is designed, engineered and manufactured in the USA and features a 5-year warranty. Suggested selling price is $599.

See AudioControl at Spring KnowledgeFest in Booth 212.

Visit audiocontrol.com for more.

