SSR Sets Spring Open House – April 9th

HOUSTON TX (04.06.2017) – The SSR Spring Open House is set for Sunday, April 9th at the company’s facility in Houston.

Amir Dhanani related to 12voltnews.com, “The main concentration of the SSR Show will be on Marine and PowerSports products since summer is right around the corner.”

Exhibitors set to showcase their products include AAMP, Audio Control, Bazooka, BOYO, Kicker, Metra, Pioneer, Rockford Fosgate, JVC Mobile, Massive Audio and HiFonics.

Product sessions are scheduled for Rockford Fosgate, Kicker, Metra and AAMP.

“We have will have raffle drawings through the day with a ton of prizes up for grabs. A Rockford Fosgate 6.5″ Marine Tower Speaker system will be the grand prize for raffle drawings,” Dhanani concluded.

Food and refreshments will be provided. For home info, contact your SSR representative.

Visit www.ssrdistributors.com for more.

