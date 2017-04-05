DAS Wrapped a Highly Successful 2-Day CE Dealer Show in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (04.06.2017) – The 2017 DAS Consumer Electronics Dealer Show completed a very successful 2-day run at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City on Wednesday, April 5th. On Tuesday and Wednesday dealers from throughout the Mid-Atlantic, plus the Metro New York area, filled the Grand Ballroom at the Golden Nugget to see the latest products from over 40 top 12volt brands.

In addition to seeing products and experiencing great demo vehicles from Sony, Pioneer, AAMP Global, Rockford Fosgate and JVC Mobile plus the Jurassic Jeep (loaded with Kicker) dealers attended a wide array of seminars and training sessions in breakout rooms. Bryan Schmitt’s Tuesday morning Mobile Solutions session was standing room only with over 110 in the audience. The room was rated for 96 by the Fire Marshall. Other seminars included Marcello Newell’s Avidworx session and 1Sixty8 Media along with a slate of brand specific sessions.

Tuesday evening featured a massive buffet around the Golden Nugget Atrium followed by a Customer Appreciation Party at the Haven Night Club. A multi-talented entertained play popular Prince songs during the party. Earlier that afternoon he surprised many on the show floor as Snoop Dog. He “Played” both parts extremely well. At previous DAS events, Lady Gaga and Mike Meyers performed.

Ross Sachs, who orchestrated many facets of the event, started, “DAS views our annual CE Dealer Show as a way to thank our dealers for their business and support. The event also provides our vendors a venue to show dealers in our territory their latest products and technologies.”

Explore hashtag #12vnn_das to view these bites and many more.

David, Advanced Auto Creations, who drove 8 hours from Winston Salem NC to attend the show said, “The DAS Show is a way for me to see so many new products from so many companies in just a couple days. It’s super for my business.”

Rocco Guglielmello, Model Electronics-Ramsey NJ, stated to 12voltnews.com, “DAS has a strong lineup of brands and I have been attending their shows for years. I especially wanted attend a couple of the seminars on the schedule.”

Dave Clews, 12volt Daves Audio, motored in from Pottsville PA and commented, “I carry quite a number of brands that I get from DAS. I wanted to check out the latest from PowerBass and spent good time with Erik and Jeff in the PowerBass booth.”

Final attendance numbers were not available at press time but it is anticipated the 2017 event will continue the recent year-over-year attendance increases.

Visit dasinc.com for more.

