Alpine Electronics to Conduct Product Training at MEA KnowledgeFest

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (04.06.2017) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. will be participating in the 2017 MEA KnowledgeFest on April 9-11 at the Indiana Convention Center.

Alpine will be in booth #436 on the main floor and will show its expanded line of universal fit AVN/AV systems, Alpine Restyle dash systems for the Jeep Wrangler, and the PWD-CB1 Alpine ICE (In-Cooler Entertainment). Alpine’s new “Alpine ID” sound system philosophy, based on the new X-Series speakers, amps and subs, will also be displayed.

Alpine is bringing two demo vehicles to KnowledgeFest, a Jeep Wrangler and Volkswagen Passat. The Wrangler will be equipped with the i209-WRA 9-inch Alpine Restyle dash system with Apple CarPlay and the PSS-21WRA Wrangler packaged sound system. The Passat will showcase the iLX-207 7-inch Mech-less AV Receiver along with a complete Alpine sound system.

Chris Teguh, Alpine’s Product and Marketing Strategy Specialist, will conduct two product training sessions at KnoweledgeFest:

Monday, April 10:

4:30 pm – 5:30 pm, Product training in the Alpine booth, #436

5:45 pm – 6:45 pm, Product training in the Alpine booth, #436

All attendees are invited to attend either of these Alpine training sessions, or are welcome to visit the Alpine booth at any time during KnowledgeFest. Contact your Alpine sales rep for more details, or send questions to marketing@alpine-usa.com

For more info, visit www.alpine-usa.com and www.knowledgefest.org

