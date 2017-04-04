Wet Sounds Announces New VP of Sales and Marketing

HOUSTON, TX (04.05.2017) – Wet Sounds Inc. has promoted Richard R. Young to Vice President of Sales and Marketing . Richard’s previous role with Wet Sounds was National Sales Manager, and as VP of Sales & Marketing. He is now responsible for sales team leadership and contributing to marketing and business strategy. Richard comes to Wet Sounds Inc. with over 25 years of sales and marketing experience in the Marine and Power Sports audio industry.

“Richard has done an absolutely fine job growing our aftermarket sales with our premier dealers and manufacturers representative through our retail channels.” -Tim White, Wet Sounds Inc. President

Visit www.wetsounds.com for more.

