Race Sport Lighting Unleashes DemonEYE ColorSMART LED Headlight

LAKEMOOR, IL (04.05.2017) – Race Sport Lighting has announced the addition of the new DemonEYE LED headlight kit to their ColorSMART product series. ColorSMART technology utilizes Bluetooth to control multi-color LED lighting from an Android or OS device.

The DemonEYE kit offers a fully functional 2000 LUX headlight mode and multi-color accent mode. In accent mode, aN RGB LED is controlled via the ColorSMART app.

“What is great about the DemonEYE, is that it’s functional and fun,” stated Henry Jasper, Race Sport Lighting’s Inside Sales and Marketing Manager.

