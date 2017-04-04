Kicker to Feature Exciting Technologies at Spring KnowledgeFest

STILLWATER, OK (04.05.2017) – KICKER will feature several exciting technologies at KnowledgeFest Spring Training, April 9-11 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Dealers attending this event can find KICKER in Booth 202.

KICKER will present its Q-Class, KX- and KS-Series, and Marine product lines on an interactive display for attendees to explore. Also featured will be the PS-Series speaker and PX-Series amplifier lines, both of which made specifically for the Powersports market.

Dealers will also be able to view and demo the 2017 KX- and KXM-Series amplifier lines, which feature a new look and a bevy of new features. All KX and KXM amps include a gain control that lights when the ideal input signal is detected. Mono and five-channel versions will also come with a Bluetooth LE-enabled wireless remote that monitors gain, bass boost, SHOCwave and signal clip. FIT2 (Failsafe Integration Technology) is also integrated into both lines, ensuring a noise-free connection from the input of virtually any radio.

KICKER will have a pair of show cars at KnowledgeFest. A 2001 Audi A4 wagon will be equipped with KICKER’s elite Q-Class series of amplifiers, speakers and subwoofers. The amplifiers include KICKER’s revolutionary TWEEQ tuning software – a standard feature of all IQ-Series amplifiers. Using the IQI Intelligent Interface, TWEEQ can be accessed wirelessly via a tablet or cellphone app.

A customized 2013 Ford Fusion with KICKER’s “red” line of audio product will be featured.

“We feel a commitment to the core demographic,” stated Kevin Campbell, KICKER’s Director of Marketing. “Car-audio specialists deserve appreciation and respect for helping us build this brand. We are still totally rabid about audio, and want to bring them the best examples of what we can do. That’s why it’s important to show them the top shelf in 12-volt, marine and Powersports.”

Visit www.kicker.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

