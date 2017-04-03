Specialty and Pioneer… Two Trusted Industry Leaders Together Again

MECHANICSVILLE, VA (04.04.2017) – Pioneer has awarded Specialty the authorized territory of Virginia, District of Columbia, Maryland, Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Upstate New York, Metro New York and Long Island.Lance Diehr stated, “The team at Specialty and I are very excited to have Pioneer back. Pioneer is an industry leader and it will be an excellant addition to our product mix that we currently offer to our dealer partners. We will be filling orders from our two warehouse facilities – Mechanicsville, VA and Fairfield, NJ.”
