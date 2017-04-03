The DAS CE Dealer Show April 4th and 5th

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (04.04.2017) – DAS Companies, Inc. presents the company’s annual Consumer Electronics Dealer Show at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, NJ on April 4th and 5th.

Set up took place throughout the day Monday, April 3rd. Monday evening’s activities included final booth tweaks and time for factory staffs and reps to meet with the DAS sales team for product and Show programs.

Informative seminars, relationship-building activities and special show-only opportunities, from over 40 top 12volt vendors, are set for the Grand Show Floor during the show’s 2- Day run. “We are focused on creating a show environment that encourages interactivity and engagement to ensure the most productive experience for our partners,” stated Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager, DAS Companies, Inc. “In addition to educational sessions from industry experts there will also be show-only pricing, a fun evening event, and the ability to qualify to win a Harley Davidson Iron 883 Sweepstakes!”

Continuing, Berfield offered, “As we traveled the territory we spoke with dealers about the year’s show and many put plans in place to travel to Atlantic City. As an added incentive show attendance gets dealers 10 entries to win the Rockford Fosgate Tom Tom Harley Davidson motorcycle drawing in May. The value of the Harley is north of $9,000!”

One dealer will win a Harley-Davidson Iron 883 in the DAS Dealer Sweepstakes. A new Harley-Davidson Iron 883 motorcycle is the coveted prize of the DAS Dealer Sweepstakes promotion running January 5th through May 1, 2017. The Iron 883 is prominently featured on the show floor in the Rockford FOSGATE booth. The Sweepstakes is available for DAS Consumer Electronics dealers only. Drawing for the Iron 883 will be held by a third party, U.S. Sweepstakes on May 24th, 2017.

“This Sweepstakes is a very exciting promotion that kicked off the new year at DAS. We strive to build our partner relationships every day. I feel this exciting promotion gives all our dealers an opportunity to stay engaged and have a chance to win a new Harley-Davidson,” Berfield concluded.

Gold Level Sponsors include AAMP Global, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Metra, Rockford Fosgate, Pioneer, Kicker,Sony, Jensen, Axxera, VOXX, Bracketron and Dual. 3M, Atrend, BrandMotion, Cobra, Escort, Concept, CrimeStopper, Renegade, dB Research, Directed, EZ Red, Firstech/ADS, Garmin, Hawk Products, JVC Mobile, Mobile Solutions, NAV-TV, Omega, Power Acoustik, PowerBass, President, RaceSport, SPAL, Uniden, VAIS Technology, VXT BlueParrott, Whistler and Winegard complete the brands on display.

Additionally, products from DAS’s proprietary RoadPro Family of Brands portfolio will also be represented.

Visit dasinc.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

