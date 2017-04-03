Industry News

BOYO Releases VTG500X Mirror Monitor

Click product flyer to enlarge

FULLERTON, CA (04.04.2017) – BOYO’s VTG500X Android Mirror Monitor is now pre-loaded with Tom Tom map data for USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Key features include Car Recorder at HD & FHD, DVR Video File Manager, Google Map Navigation, Extended GPS Antenna, Smartphone App Connect, Reverse Parking Video, GPS Tracking, Multiple Networking, Snapshots, SOS Request, Open Application Extensions, Sound Transmit via FM Channels, Live Images Feedback, and Snapshot Photo Albums.

VisionTech America's Ceasar Olanda (L) and Joe Palilla-Potomac Sales and Marketing are pictured in the BOYO booth during setup at the DAS Show in Atlantic City on Monday afternoon, April 3rd.

Visit visiontechamerica.com for more.

