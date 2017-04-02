EDA Welcomes RPM in Southern California

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA (04.03.2017) – The Elite Distributor Alliance has announced the addition of RPM as the most recent equity member of the EDA.

EDA Executive Director Ray Windsor stated, “RPM is an exceptionally capable distributor in S. CA. They know and sell to all of the various levels of retailers in the market. I worked with principals Eddie Ramirez and Maria Perez just prior to the establishment of RPM. I know them to be very capable, they take a high energy approach to servicing their customers. In addition their unimpeachable integrity helps RPM to be a great fit for the EDA.”

RPM has been in business for 13 years. Their membership in the EDA began April 1, 2017. RPM became the tenth equity member of the EDA by virtue of a unanimous vote of the members.

Eddie Ramirez, Principal at RPM, commented “We are very excited to be joining a group of distributors that have so much knowledge and experience in our industry.”

This latest distributor comes on the heels of the addition of JVC as a vendor partner two weeks ago. According to EDA President Josh Eatherly, “The EDA has worked hard to deliver value to our equity members at the same time as we make business growth a little easier for our vendor partners.”

Visit www.elitedistributoralliance.com and www.rpmsalesgroup.com for more.

