DEI Announces New Manufacturer Representation for Boom Mat

AVON LAKE, OH (04.03.2017) – Chuck Kenney, Boom Mat Sales Manager for the 12 Volt Market, announces nine new agencies have joined the three existing Boom Mat sales rep groups to now cover 90% of the United States and western Canada.

Since February 2017 when Kenney accepted the newly created Boom Mat Sales Manager’s position with DEI, the focus has been on developing a network of manufacturer representation experienced in selling to distributors, retailers and installers in the 12 volt market; previously an underserved market for Boom Mat. Within a month, nine new agencies and 12 new manufacturer representatives have been retained to supplement Boom Mat’s existing manufacturer sales representation. The nine new agencies representing Boom Mat, effective immediately, are:

N-Motion Marketing, Bob Anderson (NC, SC, northern GA, AL, MS & TN) Integrity Marketing Group, Scott Campbell (FL, southern GA) Air & Associates, Art Rickless (ME, NH, VT, MA, CT & RI) BEI Inc., Mike Beyersdoefer (CO, WY,MT,UT,S.ID) Seymour Marketing, Stan Seymour (upstate NY) WMD Marketing, Steve Wilkins and Ken Nelson (northern California) Advance Marketing, Bruce Gilsdorf (OR,WA, AK, northern ID and western Canada) Spectrum Marketing Group, Geoffrey Dixon (MI) Southwest Sales & Marketing, Scott Ringo, Tommy McLure, David Lynch (TX, OK, AR & LA)

Boom Mat offers a full line of acoustical products including damping material, Jeep headliners and window kits, under carpet insulators, sound deadening and thermal acoustic linings to ensure optimum audio sound performance and in-cabin acoustics. The products work to eliminate unwanted road and engine noise and to filter sound distortion caused by audio waves from both low and high decibel frequencies or from bass vibrations.

For more information on Boom Mat’s full line of products, call 800-264-9472 or visit www.boommat.com. To reach a manufacturer representative mentioned in this release, call Chuck Kenney at 214-587-7603, or e-mail ChuckK@DesignEngineering.com

Share this:



Tweet

Email

