Tint World and Directed Partner to Offer Viper Remote Start and Security Products

BOCA RATON, FL (03.31.2017) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has partnered with Directed, a world leader in automotive electronics, to offer customers their full line of Viper security and remote starter products.

“This new Viper program generated massive responses from the Tint World network,” said Paul Pirro, executive vice president at Tint World. “All of our owners and techs are excited about this deal and what it means for their businesses, as well as for Tint World customers.”

Viper is the No. 1 demand brand in the category from the No. 1 supplier. They are the innovators in connected car, telematics RF and databus integration. Viper created the smartphone car control category and is pioneering the keyless lifestyle revolution with Viper SmartStart, which has been downloaded to more than two million iPhone, Android and BlackBerry smartphones.

“Tint World has grown immensely since they started franchising,” said Al Fontane, Directed vice president of sales, eastern region. “Having all the Tint World stores carrying and selling the Viper brand name is strong for us. Customers will even have the option to use our website configurator to create the Viper system they want and then go directly to their nearest Tint World store to get the system set up.”

