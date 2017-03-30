Rostra Introduces 2-Camera General Motors Video Interface

LAURINBURG, NC (03.31.2017) – Rostra has introduced a replacement for their popular 250-8423 General Motors OE screen video interface system. Now available for sale, part number 250-8425 iterates on the design of the previous system by continuing to allow for a reverse-triggered backup camera addition while adding a separate video input for forward-facing, cargo or blindspot cameras that can be powered on manually using the included push-button control switch, or automatically when the vehicle is shifted into Drive.

For vehicles equipped with OE backup cameras, the 250-8425 interface allows for the addition of a forward-facing or blindspot cameras giving drivers more visibility of the area in front of or beside their vehicle while retaining backup camera functionality. For base model vehicles without an OE-installed camera, the 250-8425 interface allows for the addition of both front and rear cameras including any from their RearSight product line.

To view the product PDF, click here. Visit www.rostra.com for more.

