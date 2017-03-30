AudioControl to Debut Two New Products at 2017 Spring KnowledgeFest in Indianapolis

– AudioControl has announced the unveiling of two new products—the LC-6.1200 6-channel amplifier and the DM-608 processor— making their debut at the 2017 Spring KnowledgeFest, booth 212 to be held in Indianapolis.

The LC-6.1200 amplifier features fully adjustable independent Linkwitz-Riley crossover networks for precise system configuration. Other key features of the LC-6.1200 include AudioControl’s proprietary patented AccuBASS circuit, a unique smart technology that has been designed to seamlessly apply bass compensation only when required in order to restore low frequencies to their proper level within the recording. AccuBASS is an indispensable tool for OEM interface projects.

The DM-608 processor enables dealers to optimize the performance of any audio system, regardless of whether they are using a factory or aftermarket source. Key features include active speaker level inputs as well as line-level and digital audio inputs, providing up to 8-channels of output. AudioControl’s smart user interface gives installers the power of AudioControl processing through a flexible, highly intuitive PC interface packed full of features. Configure signal summing, 30-bands of equalization, signal time-alignment, input delay and phase correction, plus proprietary features such as AccuBASS, GTO Signal Sense, and MILC as well as integrated input and output RTA’s. The built-in option port on the DM-608 will allow hi-res streaming directly into the DSP, and the option port can also be used for future inputs, controllers and interface solutions.

“The AudioControl line has just made sense for us,” stated Eric Carter, President of Cartronix. “We work on many vehicles where our clients prefer to keep their factory radio. AudioControl has been a win-win lineup for us, the product is bulletproof, system tuning is easy and their tech support and customer service has always been amazing. I am very excited to be building this demo car for AudioControl and can’t wait to hear it at KnowledgeFest.”

See AudioControl at Spring KnowledgeFest in Booth 212.

Visit audiocontrol.com for more.

