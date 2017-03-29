Opus Marketing Vendors at the DAS CE Dealer Show

FALLSTON, MD (03.30.2017) – The Opus Marketing rep firm will have the pedal to the metal at the DAS CE Dealer Show at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, April 4th and 5th.





Opus Marketing’s Jamie White commented to 12voltnews.com, “Lines we will have showing at the DAS Show include Kicker, Directed, Jensen, Dual, Axxera, Escort Radar/Cedar, Atrend and Brandmotion. We have worked previous DAS events at the Golden Nugget and think this year’s event will be the strongest yet for the brands we represent in the Mid-Atlantic portion of our territories.There isa real buzz across the region for this major event. Many dealers are not traveling to attend national shows and this will be perfect for dealers throughout the region.”

The lines represented by Opus will have key national staff members in their respective booths on the Grand Show Floor: Kicker’s Matt Matheson (Eastern Regional) and Carlos Jimenez (National Trainer); Directed’s Mike Souza (Senior Sales Manager), Bobby Hernandez (Director of Sales Canada), James Winning (Product Specialist); Jensen’s Mike Ventura (Eastern Regional); Dual Axxera’s Mike Ventura (Eastern Regional); CEDAR (Escort)’s Brady Siebert (Director 12volt Sales); Atrend’s Ernie Hudnal (Sales Manager); and Brandmotion’s Laurie Schummer (Sales Manager).

A highlight for the Opus Marketing initiative will be the Jurassic Jeep. The Jurassic Jeep is the creation of David Morgan, a nationally known airbrush artist based in Atlanta, GA. White added, “The Jurassic Jeep rocks with Kicker gear that is protected by Directed and features BrandMotion products as well. I have to bet, odds are, this creation will the the hottest on the show floor and dealers will experience in vehicle demos!

The entire Opus Marketing team will on site including Jamie White, Dan Mangan, Bruno Berg, Chuck Ottati, and Todd Ess.

Visit dasinc.com for more.

