Atrend Enclosures & FDM Distributing Expand Partnership into Different Brands

CHICAGO, IL (03.30.2017) – Atrend Speaker Enclosures, the world’s leading manufacturer of speaker enclosures, announced earlier today that FDM Distributing, Livonia Michigan will be carrying all Atrend Speaker Enclosures including the legendary Zapco Amplifier line as well as the OZ Audio line. FDM Distributing is an exclusive partner of Atrend, and has been supporting Atrend product for over 9 years. Ernie Hundal (VP of Sales) stated, “FDM Distributing is going to be a key part of our success, and have been a real powerhouse in Michigan for decades. I am excited to continue our success with Zapco and OZ Audio.” FDM Distributing is well known for its distribution of some of the finest brands in specialty electronics.

The addition of the Zapco lineup will bring a well-recognized brand with exceptional products. Zapco carries a variety of products from Amplifiers to processors. With new technology being utilized in their products, FDM Distributing and their customers will find exceptional value in the lineup. Along with Zapco, OZ Audio products are poised to provide immediate value to the marketplace. From subwoofers, amplifiers, coaxials, components and loaded vehicle specific enclosures, the market will realize great potential with the offering provided by FDM Distributing. Rachel Faber from FDM Distributing stated, “Factory Direct Marketing is proud to be working with one of the leaders in speaker enclosure manufacturing, Atrend! We care about the quality of the products we sell and want our customers to know that they are getting the best of the best. Atrend is always expanding globally and has great, diverse product lines. Our customers can’t get enough of the recently added Oz Audio brand which tends to fly off the shelves.”

Atrend took over master USA Distributorship rights of Zapco in 2014 & has recently acquired OZ Audio at the beginning of 2017. Jason Hundal from Atrend added, “We are very busy building both brands. Zapco has realized great growth over the past two years, we expect nothing less from OZ Audio. We are extremely excited that FDM Distributing is carrying these products, and we are ready to support them in pushing them to their respective market.”

For more info, visit atrendusa.com and factorydirectmarketing.com

