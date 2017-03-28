SBN Gets “DIS”sed

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (03.29.2017) – The auto sound event in Daytona Beach that kicks off the Soundoff competition season every year was held in new “digs.” For the first time in 31 years, the annual Spring Break Nationals changed venues from the 200,000 sq. ft. Ocean Center to the DIS (Daytona International Speedway). Having outgrown the former venue and for the several years that the competitors of IASCA, MECA, ISPLL and dB Drag Racing were clamoring for a venue that they can play and spread out in, the DIS was the perfect venue so, this year, the move was made.

There were several experiences that made this event special. First was that it was held in conjunction with the Spring Turkey Run, a 28-year car show that takes place at the Speedway twice a year. STR draws a huge audience and provided a bevy of very cool cars and trucks to look at. The vastness of the Speedway venue in itself was an experience; most inviting and there were no police dispatched for noise complaints nor were there any citations written.

SBN founder Paul Papadeas said “in keeping with our commitment to consumer awareness, participating manufacturers helped support this venture that was attached to a show which caters to the demographics that are now a great part of our industry’s consumers. Among them were Kenwood, Arc Audio, Metra Electronics, Orion and several others. As anyone might expect in a new venue, there were very few issues that arose and were quickly overcome. We had to make some corrections on the fly to ensure all participant’s satisfaction”.

The weather held out beautifully as it does every Spring in Daytona and most everyone left with a nice suntan. Papadeas stated, “During the event, I canvased the grounds making notes on how both factions of the event could improve including better exhibit placement, dedicated shuttles for the ‘South 40’ where the DEMOs cranked; many improvements are on the agenda. As always, we look forward to all forms of feedback from those that participated so we can address any concerns that were not visible during the event.”

The suggestion box is open and can be reached at info@iasca.com

Share this:



Tweet

Email

